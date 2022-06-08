Tributes paid to A390 victim 'loved by so many'
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a woman who died following a collision in Cornwall.
Emergency services attended a crash on the A390 at the junction for Braddock Church, between Lostwithiel and Dobwalls, at about 15:00 BST on 20 May.
Denise Yeo, 50, from the Liskeard area, was airlifted to Derriford hospital where she later died.
Her family said she was "beautiful wife, loving, proud and devoted mother, daughter, sister, auntie and friend to so many".
The statement continued: "She was loved by so many and has left family and friends devastated and heartbroken at her loss. Always in our hearts."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.