Elderly woman assaulted by teenage skateboarder in Bude
An elderly woman was assaulted when a person, thought to be a teenager, on a skateboard attempted to steal her handbag.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it happened as the woman walked along a street in Bude town centre last month.
She suffered facial injuries after being assaulted during a struggle for the bag.
The boy then ran from the scene empty-handed, leaving the victim on the ground.
The police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident at the junction of Belle Vue Lane and Belle Vue Avenue at about 10:30 BST on Tuesday 24 May.
The suspect was described as white, aged 16-17, with short fair hair. He was wearing a red jacket, trousers, and possibly a baseball cap.
