A38: Public consultation announced for safety improvement works
National Highways has launched a public consultation on proposed changes to improve safety along the A38 in south-east Cornwall.
The consultation has been prompted by an "unacceptably high collision rate" between the Trerulefoot and Carkeel roundabouts.
The public has been asked to comment ahead of the plans being signed off.
People are being asked to drop in at events throughout June and July to give their views.
Proposals include the installation of average speed cameras at various locations along the route, improved road and junction layouts, including widening and crawling lane alterations, upgraded bus lay-bys, reduced speed limits at Tideford and Landrake, and improved signage, lighting and traffic signalling.
The improvements will seek to reduce the frequency and severity of crashes on the stretch of the A38, as well as improve safety for all road users, provide faster and more reliable journeys.
National Highways also says the works will seek to improve capacity at bottlenecks and single lane sections, leading to improved journey time reliability.
