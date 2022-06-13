Isles of Scilly celebrates first ever Pride event
- Published
The Isles of Scilly has celebrated its first ever Pride event in an effort "to make inclusion front and centre".
Members of the public came together on Sunday at Holgates Green to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in an event "instigated by young people".
A procession took place through Hugh town and food stalls, face painting and biscuit decorating were also held.
Sarah Duncan, who helped organise the event, said she hoped it would help younger LGBTQ+ members feel accepted.
"I'm absolutely blown away by how many people are here," she said.
"I think it's such an important event on the islands because so many youth here at the minute live on the islands can see now that they've got a safe space that they can come out and be who they are."
Isles of Scilly council member and lead member for children and adults, Joel Williams, said the council was looking to "raise the profile" of inclusivity in the island.
He said: "It was all instigated by local children and young people, they wanted to raise the profile of pride, it was their idea to have the march and then they got adults on board.
"We're looking to raise the profile to really promote inclusivity, to make inclusion front and centre and just to celebrate all kinds of belief's and values."
