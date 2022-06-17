Work scheme for adults with learning disabilities in Cornwall
An initiative to support adults with learning disabilities or autism into work has been launched.
It is hoped a new café will provide work for 25 people weekly at Cornwall Council's headquarters in Truro, with another to open in Camborne.
The "Proper Job" scheme also helps businesses offer jobs to people with learning disabilities or autism.
The council said the scheme "recognises that everyone has something to offer the workplace".
Five people have so far been employed at County Hall in Truro.
The scheme will provide training, work experience and volunteering opportunities as well as paid jobs.
Councillor Andy Virr, cabinet member for adults and public health, said: "This is a great opportunity for people with learning disabilities or autism to get into employment."
He said that having a long-term disability "can be quite isolating" and it was "really important" for people affected to be able to get out and make friends and contribute to businesses.
Laura Keeper, 41, from St Austell, said: "I really like working on the till and I like having my own money.
"I do some cooking and I like to cook brownies."
There are plans to open a similar café at the council's Dolcoath offices in Camborne.
Mr Virr said the council hoped businesses would come forward to get involved.
