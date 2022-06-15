Tideford households get air purifiers in clean air project
Residents of a village whose homes border the A38 dual carriageway in Cornwall are testing air purifiers.
Twelve households in Tideford have been given plug-in purifiers said Cornwall Council.
The local authority said the aim was "to understand the impact of the A38 traffic on outdoor and indoor air quality".
It said Tideford was chosen because pollution levels along the A38 break government clean air standards.
Conservative councillor Philip Desmonde, the council's portfolio holder for transport, said the project was an "attempt" to reduce resident's exposure to polluted air.
The results would be shared with the Highways Agency, who own and manage the A38, "to potentially influence the scope of their future projects that aim to improve air quality".
Kate Ewert, Labour councillor for Rame and St Germans, said she was "absolutely delighted" with the scheme.
"Residents in Tideford have, for far too long, been suffering with the effects on air quality from the incredibly busy A38 running directly outside their homes," she said.
"While we know that this is a sticking plaster and doesn't solve the root cause of the issue in Tideford, it is hoped that this scheme will improve the day to day lives of residents along the road, which cannot come soon enough."
