Gorse fires break out in Cornwall during hot weather spell
Fire crews have attended three gorse fires across Cornwall during the hot weather in the past two days.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service dealt with a gorse fire at Par Beach on Tuesday.
On Wednesday crews extinguished fires at Church Cove on The Lizard and land off Eden Way in Penwithick.
The UK Health Security Agency has issued a heatwave warning for southern England for Friday and Saturday.
