Beavers combating flooding and improving biodiversity in Cornwall
- Published
The introduction of beavers has led to 13 new bird and mammal species being sighted in a river valley in Cornwall.
The Cornwall Beaver Project started five years ago near Ladock and also has reduced flood risk through new dams.
The animals have created habitat for wild species including the willow tit and polecat, the Cornwall Wildlife Trust said.
The Trust said the landscape is "completely unrecognisable from its initial state".
Researchers and wildlife recorders found the semi-aquatic animals have slowed river flow and created habitat for other native species.
Cheryl Marriott, head of conservation at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: "They've breathed new life into this habitat and their natural dam-building behaviour has delivered lots of benefits for both wildlife and people."
Scientists from the University of Exeter have recorded significant changes in water flow, thanks to the site's dams and seven large ponds that have been formed.
Water now takes over an hour to travel through the site, compared to just 15 minutes prior to the beavers' arrival, reducing the risk of flooding in the village of Ladock.
The project started when one male and one female, named Chewy and Willow by a public vote, were released into the five-acre enclosure on the farm in 2017.
Less than a year later, two beaver kits were born, indicating the adults had settled into their new home.
There are now five beaver enclosures located across Cornwall.
Cornwall Wildlife Trust is looking at the possibility of reintroducing more beavers into the wild landscape, including at its Helman Tor nature reserve near Bodmin.
