Monkeypox case confirmed in Cornwall
The first case of Monkeypox in a recent UK outbreak of the rare viral disease has been confirmed in Cornwall.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) South West said the case had been confirmed but the person's location would not be revealed to protect their identity.
There have been more than 500 confirmed UK cases in recent weeks.
Infections are usually mild and the risk to the general population is low.
Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, a member of the same family of viruses as smallpox, although it is much less severe.
It occurs mostly in remote parts of central and west African countries, but there have been unusually high numbers of people infected with monkeypox outside of Africa with no travel links to the region.
Symptoms of monkeypox include a rash which starts on the face and spreads to the body.
Anyone can get monkeypox, particularly if you have had close contact with an individual with symptoms.
Currently most cases have been in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with men.
Statistics showed there were two cases confirmed in the south west of England in the recent UK outbreak, up to 10 June, with a high proportion of cases in London residents.
However, the first case of Monkeypox in the UK was identified in Cornwall back in 2018, the UKHSA said.
Specialists from the UKHSA were providing expert advice and support to partner organisations following the recent case, a spokesperson said.
