Gunman in Cornwall who threatened to kill partner jailed
- Published
A man who threatened to shoot his partner in the head and was later found with explosives has been jailed.
Truro Crown Court heard Samuel Rhodes, 30, burst into his partner's home in Foxhole, Cornwall, in December with a fully loaded sawn off shotgun.
Rhodes held the shotgun to her head saying: "I am going to kill you right now." The mother of one managed to flee into the street in her pyjamas.
On Thursday, Rhodes was sentenced to 13 years with a four-year extension.
Rhodes - who had no previous convictions - had admitted a number of offences including possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and four counts of possessing an explosive substance with intent.
'Multiple bombs'
After his partner escaped, Rhodes fled the scene and was later found by police near a garage in St Dennis with a cache of weapons.
This included three viable fragmentation improvised explosive device, which were packed with ball bearings, shrapnel and metal fragments packed in tobacco tins, as well as more firearms and "a vast quantity of ammo" in the back of his van.
Judge Simon Carr said: "The explosive devices were all fully operational. To construct a bomb is almost unbelievable, to construct multiple bombs defies belief.
"The one purpose of devices constructed in this way is to kill and maim as many people as possible and they were loaded for that purpose."
Rupert Taylor, defending, said Rhodes' "bizarre behaviour" was because he had abused class A drugs "on an industrial scale".
His partner told the court she could never forgive him and had been left petrified by his actions.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.