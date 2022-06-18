Cornwall cyclists will get bridge over main road
- Published
Pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders will have a bridge built to cross the A30 dual carriageway, Cornwall Council has confirmed.
The bridge will be part of the Saints Trails cycle route linking St Agnes and Threemilestone and is expected to be completed by winter 2023.
It will allow people on the Saints Trail to safely cross the "busy A30" at Chiverton, the council said.
The A30 is being upgraded between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross.
Nick Simmonds-Screech, project director for the Chiverton to Carland Cross scheme, said National Highways and Cornwall Council were "keen to provide as much safe access across the new route as possible".
The bridge would provide "increased provision for cyclists and other non-motorised users to cross the busy A30 route".
The St Agnes to Threemilestone cycle route is the only one of four Saints Trail routes that will be completed as originally planned by Cornwall Council.
There will also be a route linking Perranporth to Goonhavern, but it was originally intended to go all the way to Newquay.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.