Tents removed from Fistral beach sand dunes
Police have removed a number of tents from a popular beach to deter people from camping there.
The tents were spotted in the dunes at Fistral Beach in Newquay over the weekend.
Newquay Police said they had been patrolling the beach and "clearing abandoned tents from the dunes in order to deter people setting up camp".
Friends of Fistral Dunes said camping there "does considerable, irreparable damage".
In a statement the group said: "Marram grass does not recover quick enough to stabilise dunes that have been damaged through trampling and erosion and therefore it all compounds into a major problem for dune stability and management.
"Add on the fires, litter, human waste and anti-social behaviour often associated with camping in the dunes and we have a big issue. It isn't even summer and this weekend saw at least seven tents.
"We aren't unsympathetic to homelessness. We don't believe that homelessness accounts for all, or even a majority of the tents currently there.
"We just want to protect the dunes and they can't withstand being made into a campground.
"It is a fragile and unique ecosystem that already faces several pressures from seasonal crowds.
"We would love to find a solution to the tents that keeps everyone safe and able to enjoy the dunes for many years to come."
