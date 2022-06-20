Rail strikes: Cornwall and Devon facing heavy disruption
- Published
People have been describing the inconvenience rail strikes will cause as their county faces no services for three days.
Services will be heavily hit in Cornwall and Devon as staff at Network Rail and 13 operators strike for three days starting on Tuesday.
Some passengers in Cornwall, where there will be no services, called the RMT union's action "shameful".
Others said they supported it, despite the disruption.
Allan Redden who is holidaying in Cornwall from Scotland with his wife Mary, said the absence of train services would "stop them from going anywhere" whilst on their trip
"It's the wrong time to do it after Covid," he added.
Mr Redden's wife described the industrial action, which has been caused by a row over pay and conditions, as "totally, totally, selfish".
"Rubbish, that's what I have to say - shame on them," she told the BBC.
Passengers have een warned of further disruption on the days surrounding the strikes and advised to only travel by train if necessary.
James Davis from Great Western Railway said there would be "no trains west of Plymouth on strike days" and "on non-strike days significantly reduced services where we are able to operate".
He said: "In Devon and Cornwall we are more reliant on Network Rail signallers to be able to move trains, which is why Devon and Cornwall are more adversely affected than other parts of our network".
Dillon O'Connor, 24, a security guard from Exeter, said he had already missed a day of work and pay due to cancellations of services on Monday.
"It's quite annoying, but I mean I understand it really, I don't think striking's bad. I'm behind it really," he said.
Tracey Lavis, who was travelling from Plymouth, said: "I've got a lot of sympathy for people that are looking for a reasonable wage but it's such a tough time for people already - lost earnings, missed appointments."
Felix Rowe, 20, from Truro said he travelled by train to St Austell every day and was "heartbroken" to hear all services were being cancelled.
"It's easier getting a train - it takes 15 minutes - whereas buses take about 50 minutes. It's just too much hassle." he said.