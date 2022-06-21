Rail strike in South West: 'Deserted' stations as strike impacts passengers
Passengers in the South West have been heavily impacted by the rail strike, with no services in Cornwall and a threadbare service in Devon.
James Davis, from Great Western Railway (GWR), said there would be "no trains west of Plymouth on strike days".
On non-strike days "significantly reduced services" are expected.
Tamsin Melville, BBC Radio Cornwall politics reporter, said St Austell railway station in Cornwall was "like tumbleweed".
Network Rail workers and those employed by 13 train operators are on strike for three days starting on Tuesday.
The RMT union is striking over what it calls "an aggressive agenda" of cuts to jobs, conditions, pay and pensions.
Mr Davis, from GWR, said: "In Devon and Cornwall we are more reliant on Network Rail signallers to be able to move trains, which is why Devon and Cornwall are more adversely affected than other parts of our network.
"We are unable to operate trains west of Plymouth because of the signalling infrastructure across the county
"It is unfortunate, clearly we are not doing what we want to do.
"Services will be back tomorrow with a limited service throughout Cornwall but clearly today we are having to ask passengers to seek an alternative means of transport."
'Completely deserted'
The strike action would affect services throughout the week, he said.
"I'm on the platform which is completely deserted," she said.
"This is a train and bus hub and there is more activity among the buses but there aren't any extra buses being laid on for rail passengers."
One would-be passenger, Andrew, turned up to the station expecting trains.
"I thought the strike was all in London," he said
But he said he supported the strike, adding: "I think they need to do what they need to do."
Alanna Wills, from the Buffers Coffee Shop at St Austell railway station, said: "We are having to close early and not open at all on Saturday.
"I support what they stand for but it's affecting the wrong people at the moment."
The Sidmouth Literary Festival in Devon, which was due to start on Wednesday, has been rescheduled because of the strikes.
