Truro homeless accommodation starts to take shape
The first residents are expected to move into new homeless accommodation in Truro by the end of summer.
The former council building Chough House, on River Street, will provide local homeless people - or those are at risk of homelessness - with a safe place to stay.
The newly-renovated building will replace a roving hub that previously operated in Cornwall.
Work on the building was "progressing well", the council said.
The Somewhere Safe to Stay hub will provide nine single-occupancy rooms over two floors, each containing an en-suite bathroom and kitchenette.
Cornwall Council said one of the ground floor rooms would be fully wheelchair-accessible.
There will also be communal lounges and kitchens, which can be converted into extra emergency bed spaces at times of urgent need, along with laundry facilities, meeting rooms, and management space for staff to provide support and security.
The building will have an air-source heating plant and provision has been made for the future installation of solar panels on the roof.
Olly Monk, portfolio holder for housing, said tackling current housing pressures was "a top priority" for Cornwall Council.