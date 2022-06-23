Cornwall suicide prevention projects win funding
Organisations that focus on suicide prevention in Cornwall have been given up to £25,000 each.
The 13 groups include those supporting young men, domestic violence victims, those who identify as LGBTQ+, women with the menopause and the homeless.
Funding has come from NHS England and distributed by Cornwall Council and NHS Kernow.
Last year, a first round of funding involved 12 different projects getting £10,000 each.
Paula Chappell from Cornwall's Public Health team, said: "Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly has one of the highest self-harm and suicide rates in the country, so initiatives like these are vital if we want to identify and help people in crisis."
A full list of the funded projects can be found on the Cornwall Council website.
Dr Paul Cook, chairman of NHS Kernow Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "A death by suicide has a devastating and long-lasting impact on those who loved and cared for them as well as the wider community.
"The prevention of suicide is more achievable through the early intervention and targeted support to people when they need help. We want to protect and improve people's mental health to stop them from reaching a crisis point and provide hope to those who feel hopeless."
- If you are worried about your own or someone else's mental health, you can call the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly NHS 24-hour mental health response line for free on 0800 038 5300.
