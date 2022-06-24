Pedestrian dies after Cornwall road crash
A woman has died after she was seriously injured in a crash involving one vehicle in Cornwall.
The crash happened on the A39 between the Treliever roundabout and Kernick Road Industrial Estate, Penryn, at about 09:35 BST, on Friday.
Police said it involved a pedestrian and a Volkswagen van.
The pedestrian, a 33-year-old woman, had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital where she later died.
Devon and Cornwall Police said her next of kin had been informed.
It said the road was closed for about seven hours as forensic officers investigated the scene.
The road reopened at about 16:20 BST.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.
