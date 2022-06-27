Cornwall police on e-bikes 'more visible to communities'
Police in Cornwall using electric bikes instead of patrolling in vehicles are more visible and interacting more with people, a senior officer says.
Officers are using the e-bikes in a scheme with Cornwall Council, funded by the Department of Transport.
They are being used across the county and on the Isles off Scilly.
As well as helping police get closer to communities, Devon and Cornwall Police said the bikes were helping the force cut its carbon emissions.
The scheme began after the Tour of Britain event in Penzance last September.
Police in the town used two e-bikes as part of their work engaging with residents and reducing anti-social behaviour.
Bosses then began rolling out bikes to other areas in May, with police and police community support officers now using them in Bodmin, Camborne, Hayle, Falmouth, Liskeard, Newquay, St Ives, Torpoint and Truro, as well as the Isles of Scilly.
Supt Ian Thompson, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said the feedback initially had been "absolutely superb".
He said: "Riders are coming back and saying that they are enjoying using the bikes, and the engagement with the community is far stronger than it would be in a vehicle.
"People are stopping them in the street to talk to them and they can get into areas they wouldn't get otherwise if they were in a vehicle."
