Cornwall G7: Twenty-six green projects delivered
- Published
A total of 26 green projects have been delivered in Cornwall in the year since it hosted the G7 summit.
Natural England said the projects were aimed at tackling the county's declining biodiversity and restoring its natural environment.
The first year of the five-year G7 Legacy Project for Nature Recovery ends in June.
Environment Secretary George Eustice said the work was "a fitting legacy" of the government's G7 presidency.
Mr Eustice said: "We have already improved access to green spaces at Woodland Valley Farm and restored habitats for rare species at Goss Moor.
"In the next year, Cornwall will continue to lead the way in supporting nature with projects including the restoration of woodland and tackling invasive species."
Natural England and Cornwall Wildlife Trust are working alongside other partners to deliver the second year's projects for which funding has been secured.
They include restoring 6.5 hectares as part of the Bokiddick wet woodland restoration scheme by connecting a stream to the floodplain, plus repairing a 1km trail upstream of the Luxulyan Valley.
Another project is working to improve access and management of invasive species at Par Sands with Cornwall Council.
The G7 Legacy Project also seeks to carry out baseline surveys to check the status of blue carbon sources like seagrass, algae and other underwater plants.
Successes from the first year include one project in which Imerys, which extracts China clay from the ground and has 10,000 acres of land within Cornwall, has recovered acid grassland, improved and restored rare heathland areas and introduced conservation grazing.
Another was the improvement of access to nature for all, including wheelchair users, at Woodland Valley Farm. A boardwalk made of recyclables now allows viewing of the Cornwall Beaver Project at the farm where beavers were released five years ago.
Wesley Smyth, area manager of Natural England, said: "The variety of projects means there is something for everyone, from investing in people like apprentices to advisors, investing in better access to nature through improved nature trails and car parks to investing in recovery and habitat recreation to bring vulnerable species back from the brink."
