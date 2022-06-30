Man, 21, dies in double motorbike crash at Horningtops
A 21-year-old man has died following a crash between two motorbikes.
A second man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the accident, which happened at 22:00 BST on Wednesday in south east Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the B3252 at Horningtops between Looe and Liskeard.
A full investigation has begun and officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
