More restrictions on dogs on Cornwall beaches come in

Portreath beach
Portreath beach is among those where dog restrictions come in on Friday

Additional restrictions on when dogs can go on some beaches in Cornwall come in to force on Friday.

Cornwall Council has a number of Public Space Protection Orders in place.

The majority of these run until the end of August, with the restrictions in place daily from 10:00 to 18:00 BST.

Among the 31 beaches affected are Cadgwith, Chapel Porth, Kynance Cove, Porthcurno, Portreath and St Ives harbour, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

A fixed penalty notice of £100 is the usual punishment for breaching a Public Space Protection Orders, although this can be escalated up to £1,000 if fines are not paid.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics