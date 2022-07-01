More restrictions on dogs on Cornwall beaches come in
Additional restrictions on when dogs can go on some beaches in Cornwall come in to force on Friday.
Cornwall Council has a number of Public Space Protection Orders in place.
The majority of these run until the end of August, with the restrictions in place daily from 10:00 to 18:00 BST.
Among the 31 beaches affected are Cadgwith, Chapel Porth, Kynance Cove, Porthcurno, Portreath and St Ives harbour, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A fixed penalty notice of £100 is the usual punishment for breaching a Public Space Protection Orders, although this can be escalated up to £1,000 if fines are not paid.
