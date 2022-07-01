Lifeguards in Cornwall rescue surfer caught in rip current
RNLI lifeguards rescued a novice surfer caught in a strong rip current at Trevone, Cornwall, on Wednesday.
The surfer was "being pummelled by breaking waves" before lifeguards came to his aid.
Large breaking waves, coupled with powerful rip currents, caused them to be knocked around and exhausted, the RNLI said.
RNLI lifeguards at Porthtowan were in action on Thursday, rescuing a swimmer caught in similar conditions.
The RNLI is urging anyone visiting the coast this summer to make sure they keep themselves and their families safe by following beach safety advice.
Lifeguard Alfie Yates was on patrol at Trevone Bay Beach on Wednesday when he spotted the novice surfer struggling in "very challenging" conditions.
Mr Yates immediately entered the water on a rescue board and paddled towards the casualty whilst radioing for the back-up of the inshore rescue boat (IRB).
He paddled to the casualty, keeping him calm and steady until the IRB arrived.
RNLI lifeguards Seb Scott-Bray, at the helm of the IRB, and Ollie Lewis responded from Harlyn as quickly as possible, making their way across to Trevone through the heavy conditions.
Mr Scott-Bray said: "After a couple of attempts, we managed to reach Alfie who was on the rescue board securing the casualty and Ollie pulled him into the boat.
"He was exhausted by this stage and collapsed into the boat with Ollie. We returned him to the beach where he was given casualty care by the team with the concern that he might have swallowed a lot of water.
"He was advised to go to the hospital for a thorough check over."
The RNLI said the surfer recovered quickly and came back the next day to thank the lifeguards.
