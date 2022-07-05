Hunt for Newquay man Connor McAuley over alleged attack
Police are trying to find a 30-year-old man who is wanted in connection with an alleged assault.
The Devon and Cornwall force said it was searching for Connor McAuley, from Newquay, and has asked anyone who sees him to report any sightings.
Mr McAuley is about 5ft 11in (1.8m) tall, and of medium build. He has short brown hair and may also have a beard.
He has links to Newquay, Truro, Liskeard, and Portscatho.
Officers said anyone who sees Mr McAuley, or knows of his whereabouts, should not approach him and should call police on 999 immediately.
