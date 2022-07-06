St Austell stabbing: Cyclist picture in hunt for offender
Police have issued a picture of a suspect one year on from a stabbing.
The victim was left with life-threatening injuries outside a shop in Victoria Road, St Austell at about 19:20 BST on 6 July 2021.
Officers hope the picture of a suspect seen cycling near the scene will jog memories of witnesses.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the attack had a "significant effect" on the victim and "we continue to work to bring the culprit to justice".
The attack left the victim, aged in his 40s, with several life-threatening stab wounds, said police.
Officers have released an image of a suspect seen cycling to and from the scene and are asking the public for help.
Det Insp Steve Moorcroft said: "We believe the attack had the hallmarks of organised criminality.
"Detectives carried out extensive house-to-house and CCTV enquiries and searches as part of the investigation, tracing several witnesses, and our enquiries continue."
The victim had made a "good recovery", but "still suffers from movement problems and some internal injuries that will be a lifelong issue", he said.
"This attack has understandably had a significant effect on him and we continue to work to bring the culprit to justice."
