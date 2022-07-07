Woman and two girls injured in serious crash in Newquay
- Published
A man has been arrested after a crash which left a woman and two girls injured on Tuesday.
Emergency services attended the head-on crash between a Vauxhall Insignia and a BMW near the Cornwall Airport entrance in Newquay at 18:55 BST.
The female BMW driver in her 40s had multiple serious injuries, the teenage girl had minor injuries and the young girl had a serious shoulder injury.
The women were taken to hospital in Truro, with the man uninjured.
Police said the local man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs and drink.
The man has been released, with police appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information or dash cam footage.
