Police refer to conduct panel after death in Truro
- Published
The police have referred themselves to a conduct panel after the death of a man who had been arrested.
Devon and Cornwall Police has made the mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Truro at 02:20 BST on Sunday 3 July.
A man was arrested "before he became unwell at the scene", and died after emergency treatment by paramedics and officers.
The police said: "Unfortunately, despite efforts by officers and paramedics, the man was declared deceased at the scene."
His next-of-kin have been informed.
An IOPC spokesman said: "We are carrying out an independent investigation after Devon and Cornwall Police officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a residence in Truro in the early hours of the morning of 3 July.
"It's believed a man became unwell as he was detained by officers, who provided medical care together with the ambulance service.
"He was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later. IOPC investigators attended the scene and the post-incident procedures.
"Our investigation is in the early stages. Our thoughts remain with the man's family and friends at this time."
The IOPC said any death of a person who had been arrested would require referral by the force in question.
