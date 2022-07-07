Devon and Cornwall Police detective sacked for drink-driving
A police detective has been sacked for misconduct after drink-driving at twice the legal limit while off-duty.
Det Con Daniel Arnold previously admitted driving with excess alcohol at magistrates court.
He was dismissed by Devon and Cornwall Police after a hearing last month found he was guilty of gross misconduct.
The panel heard there were passengers who were "vulnerable by virtue of age", and he attempted to delay taking a breath test.
The incident occurred while he was off duty and prompted his suspension.
Arnold appeared at Bodmin Magistrates Court in September 2021 where he was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined.
Vulnerable passengers
Detective Superintendent Paul Kessell, head of professional standards at Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "We expect our officers to uphold the standards of professional behaviour at all times, while on and off duty.
"His behaviour brought discredit upon the police service and could undermine public confidence.
"Such behaviour will not be tolerated within policing and the decision made by the panel was that the officer should be dismissed without notice."
Mr Arnold had served as an officer for 16 years.
Among the aggravating factors listed by the misconduct panel were that "he had passengers in the car that were vulnerable by virtue of age" and "he attempted to frustrate one of his passengers' efforts to ring for help by making a 999 call".
The report also said he "left the vehicle at a time when he must have known his vehicle was being looked for" and attempted to "frustrate and delay" the breath test.
The test recorded 81mg, which the report says is twice the legal limit.
Following the three-day public hearing, the misconduct panel concluded that he had breached the expected standards of professional behaviour.
