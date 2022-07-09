Community company taking over Wadebridge Leisure Centre
A leisure centre in Cornwall previously under threat of closure is to be taken over a community interest company, Cornwall Council says.
The centre in Wadebridge had been faced with closure after operator GLL said it could no longer afford to run it.
The council said Wadebridge Leisure Centre (FOWLC) Community Interest Company would take over from September.
FOWLC was to work with GLL during a transition period before fully taking over, it added.
The Wadebridge centre was originally one of five facilities under threat of closure after GLL said it needed more financial help to keep operating them.
Council portfolio holder for customers Richard Pears said the not-for-profit firm had "put in great efforts and worked with us to ensure that the leisure centre in Wadebridge remains open" and "all parties have worked hard to find a way forward".
Emma Tudge, from FOWLC, said members were "excited to have the opportunity to deliver our vision for a community sports and leisure centre for the people of Wadebridge and surrounding villages".
Town mayor Amanda Pennington tweeted that she was "over the moon" the group had been awarded the contract.
