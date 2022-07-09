Liskeard agriculture show bounces back after pandemic
One of Cornwall's agricultural shows has returned for the first time since 2020.
It was the 117th time the one-day Liskeard Show has been held and the first since the pandemic.
This year there were hundreds of stands and a "terrific amount of entries in our cattle, sheep, horses and donkeys", said organisers.
The show was "delighted" to be back after the two-year break, said Becky Breyley, the show secretary.
