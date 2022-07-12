Horse-rider from St Austell paralysed in horse fall
- Published
A woman from Cornwall was left paralysed after breaking her neck in a horse-riding accident.
Rosey Gregory, 20, from St Austell, was thrown from a horse which then fell on her in Wales in April.
She is being treated at hospital in Cardiff with her family making regular trips from Cornwall to see her.
Friends and family have raised more than £50,000 to help with her rehabilitation, and hope she can return home for ongoing treatment.
Ms Gregory was 19 at the time of the accident on 13 April and has since turned 20.
She was born with some neurological complications but her family said she had "excelled beyond all the things we could imagine".
Mother, Julia McQuillen-Wright, said seeing her in hospital had been "pretty horrific" but that her daughter was "the most brilliant fighter".
She said: "Rosey cries every day that she wants to come home - home is everything for Rosey."
Her identical twin, Scarlett, described her sister as "hilarious" and someone who "finds the fun in everything".
She said: "Ever since she was little she has always been a horse whisperer."
Ms Gregory is expected to remain in hospital in Wales for several months.
