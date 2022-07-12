Plans for cultural centre on Isles of Scilly
People have until Friday to comment on plans for a new museum and cultural centre in the Isles of Scilly.
The plans set out creating the space within the existing Grade II listed Town Hall on St Mary's.
Funding of £750,000 has been secured from Arts Council England's capital investment programme.
The Council of the Isles of Scilly planning application combines listed building consent with change of use.
The building would be adapted to house a new museum and have a flexible space for entertainment, markets, festivals, and other purposes.
The council said: "As the Town Hall is a Grade II listed building, councillors will only be able to approve the amended plans in principle when they are returned for consideration at a future full council meeting.
"If councillors do decide to approve the amended plans in principle, they will then be submitted for consideration by the Secretary of State."
Members of the public can comment on the amended plans until midday on Friday.
