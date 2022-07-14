New commanding officer takes over RNAS Culdrose
- Published
A new commanding officer has taken charge at Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose.
Captain Stuart Irwin took command of the air base near Helston from Captain Stuart Finn, who had spent two years in post.
Personnel from across the base gathered in an aircraft hangar to watch the handover and give Capt Finn three cheers.
Capt Irwin said taking over the station was "every aviator's dream job".
"I am hugely excited to come to Culdrose as your new captain," he said.
"The people at Culdrose, serving and civilian, with unstinting support from the local community and wider people of Cornwall, have made a huge contribution to UK defence for 75 years.
"In an increasingly dangerous world, that contribution is more important now than ever.
"The focus is firmly on the capabilities that maritime aviation offers and the expertise that makes the squadrons at Culdrose unique, protecting the people and interests of the UK at home and overseas."
Capt Irwin joined the Royal Navy in 1998 and spent his front-line aviation in maritime attack helicopters.
He has deployed in frigates and destroyers around the world, has been a maritime counter-terrorism flight commander as well as senior pilot and executive officer with 815 Naval Air Squadron.
The Royal Navy describes Culdrose - just outside Helston on the Lizard Peninsula - as one of the largest helicopter bases in Europe and one of the biggest single-site employers in Cornwall with 3,000 personnel.
In his outgoing speech, Capt Finn highlighted the work of many from the base in hospitals or with ambulances services in the last two years, supporting the NHS through the pandemic.
He said: "You are the beating heart of the Fleet Air Arm and you are the beating heart of this nation's first line of defence. It has been my honour to serve alongside you."
