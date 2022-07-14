Cornish schoolchildren get taste of space industry
Published
A group of Cornish school children has been getting a taste of the space industry this week.
Five pupils from Mounts Bay Academy in Penzance have taken part in a special space camp that aims to develop their confidence and inspire an interest in science and engineering.
The children joined others from around the UK as the winners of a competition.
They visited Goonhilly, RAF St Mawgan and the Spaceport at Newquay.
The competition is run by youth charity the Jon Egging Trust and aimed at schools in areas of the UK where employment opportunities are lacking and families face hardship and adversity.
Dr Emma Egging, CEO of The Jon Egging Trust, said: "We've always wanted to bring our programmes down to Cornwall, because there's inspiration, but there's also areas of really high deprivation, where young people may not be able to reach their potential.
"So why not connect them to people with fantastic resources like here at Spaceport Cornwall, and help people literally on the doorstep of the spaceport think differently about their futures."
Melissa Thorpe, head of Spaceport Cornwall, said: "For us it's about inspiring the next generation. We are so passionate about raising aspirations here in Cornwall, especially some of the most deprived areas of this county, and showing that they have a pathway into an industry like space or any industry."
Josie, 13, one of the five students attending the camp from Mounts Bay Academy, said she had always been interested in space.
"I've always been fascinated by space. I've always liked black holes, I've always wondered what's on the other side," she said.
