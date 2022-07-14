Three people saved from sinking boat off Cornwall
An RNLI lifeboat has rescued three people from a sinking vessel.
The boat was taking on water after hitting rocks west of Black Head, off Cornwall, on Wednesday.
One of those onboard had a head injury and another had a potential broken arm, the RNLI said.
The casualties were taken to Coverack, where they were met by coastguard staff, who cared for them until an ambulance arrived.
The Lizard lifeboat then returned to find the vessel had sunk and was unsalvageable, the RNLI said.
Its crew then collected debris from the water and looked for any pollution that may have been caused by the sinking.
As the vessel had drifted a short distance prior to sinking, a visible marker was put in the water at the new location to alert passing boats.
