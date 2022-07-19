Amber extreme heat warning in Devon and Cornwall
- Published
Cornwall and Devon face a second day under an 'amber' extreme heat warning.
Temperatures reached a record high of 36C (96.8F) for Cornwall on Monday in Bude - the previous high in the county was 33.9C (93F) in 1976.
In Devon the record was also broken with a high of 35C (95F) in Chivenor, with the previous record of 35.4C (95.7F) at Saunton Sands in 1990.
Train passengers were warned of "significant disruption" to services as speed restrictions remained in force.
Great Western Railway (GWR) said Network Rail had placed restrictions across the network to ensure the safe running of trains - and a revised timetable will be in operation.
Local authorities in Devon and Cornwall said they were starting bin collections early on Tuesday due to the continuing heat.
The Met Office warned the wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion.
Temperatures are expected to reach around 29C (84F) in Cornwall on Tuesday with thunder and lightning also forecast during the morning.
In some central and Eastern parts of England a red warning remains in place with highs of 40C (104F) expected.
