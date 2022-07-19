Cornwall gorse fires at Nare Head and Zennor
Two gorse blazes have broken out in coastal areas in Cornwall.
Emergency crews said they were called to one blaze on Nare Head, in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) near Veryan, at about 23:00 BST on Monday
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it was about 100m (330ft) on all of it fronts at its peak.
Crews have also been sent to a gorse blaze at Zennor, near St Ives in west Cornwall.
The fire service control centre said it had taken "multiple calls" about the incidents and they were both being monitored.
Cornwall has experienced unusually high temperatures along with the rest of the country but rain was moving across the county on Tuesday.
