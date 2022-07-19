Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Launceston in South West tour
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have been visiting more parts of Cornwall on the second day of their three-day tour of the south-west of England.
Prince Charles and Camilla were in Launceston on Tuesday morning, touring the farmers' market and watching the inaugural Launceston dance parade.
The duchess also apologised for apparently bringing a summer deluge to the town after the heatwave broke.
Prince Charles later met members of the Innovative Farmers network.
As Camilla and the Prince of Wales arrived in Launceston, grey clouds threatening rain unleashed a downpour.
Mayor Leighton Penhale joked with the duchess, saying: "I think you've brought the rain with you", to which she replied: "Sorry about that."
However, the town square remained packed with well-wishers despite heavy rain.
The couple watched the world premiere of the Launceston dance parade performed by local children, and unveiled a plaque marking their visit.
Prince Charles visited Trefranck Farm, near the town, to help mark the 10th anniversary of Innovative Farmers - a network developing sustainable farming practices, founded by the Soil Association charity, of which he is a patron.
'Nature has so many answers'
He met farmers using "herbal leys" to ensure nutrient-rich pastures year-round.
The practice sees producers sow fields with a mix of different grasses, clovers and wildflowers rather than just one species, which stabilises the soil and helps it retain water.
He also met people developing satellite technology to manage grazing land, and farmers breeding parasite-resistant sheep to reduce reliance on chemical wormers.
In an impromptu speech, he said: "I have always felt that nature herself has so many of the answers.
He added: "Technology can't provide all the answers, but the combination of the two - the precision technologies and these extraordinary lessons we learn from nature - can be hugely beneficial and very powerful."
