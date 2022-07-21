Mylor Bridge's Ukrainian cross granted Grade II listed status
A Ukrainian cross has been granted Grade II listed status.
Ukrainian refugees welcomed the listing of the cross at Mylor Bridge, Cornwall, at an event on Thursday.
Heritage Minister Nigel Huddleston said the cross was an "important symbol of Britain's solidarity" with Ukraine.
He said: "Just as we welcomed those fleeing Soviet Russia 75 years ago, the whole country stands alongside Ukrainians escaping the atrocities of Putin's illegal war today."
Hundreds of displaced Ukrainians found themselves in Cornwall in 1947 following World War Two.
They were housed in temporary accommodation on the land opposite the cross and in military buildings nearby for a year, before moving to permanent accommodation in surrounding villages.
Many refugees were employed locally and made an important contribution to Cornwall's mining, fishing and farming industries.
The cross at Mylor Bridge was built a year after the refugees' arrival in 1948, as a symbol of their gratitude and their strong Christian faith.
Leader of Cornwall Council, Linda Taylor, said: "We are delighted to welcome the minister and the Ukrainian ambassador to Cornwall.
"This cross represents what the people of Cornwall do best, helping and supporting people in their time of need which is as true now as it was over 70 years ago.
"I'd like to thank all our residents who are supporting, or have supported, refugees in their homes.
"I know that in the years to come we will continue to come together as a community and support those that need our help whenever the need arises."
