Climate protesters disrupt Helston council meeting
- Published
Police were called to a council meeting in Cornwall that was disrupted by climate change campaigners on Thursday.
Officers went to Helston Guildhall after Extinction Rebellion members forced the full council meeting to be adjourned.
The protesters were calling on Helston Downsland Charity, of which some town councillors are trustees, to remove investments in fossil fuels.
No offences were committed, and no arrests were made.
About 15 to 20 people left peacefully at around 20:15 BST, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Julia Schofield from Divest Helston, one of the protestors, said: "We have to stop tinkering round the edges, and get to the root cause of these catastrophes which will damage us here in Cornwall as surely as they are killing people in Greece, France, Spain and Portugal."
'Right at our door'
She added: "In Brittany, less than 200 miles from us here in Helston, hundreds of people had to be evacuated as wildfires came near their homes.
"People are terrified. We have to stop it getting worse.
"Every pound the Downsland Charity and similar organisations invest in fossil fuels makes their trustees knowingly culpable of this terrible climate destruction."
Ms Schofield said climate change was "right at our door".
The Helston Downsland Charity refused to comment on the matter.
The Charity Commission lists it as being involved with making grants to organisations helping people including children, young people and the elderly.
Helston Town Council said it was disappointed with the outcome of Thursday's meeting.
A spokesperson said: "The council is keen to engage with the public on matters associated with the town council and has a clear procedure to do this at meetings.
"The council cannot make comment on the activities of external organisations and does not condone behaviour which disrupts the business of a town council meeting."