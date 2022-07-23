Man is killed in Dunkeswell car crash
- Published
A man has died in a car crash in east Devon, police say.
The 23-year-old, from Honiton, was in a Volkswagen Golf with four other men when it crashed on an unnamed road in Dunkeswell, near Blackdown Hills Cross Country, at about 00:30 BST.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
A man in his 20s, from the Honiton area, was arrested for causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
The other men in the car were taken to hospital for checks.
The road was closed for eight hours for police to examine the scene.
Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.
