Cornwall: People told not to go to A&E unless 'life-threatening'
- Published
People in Cornwall have been asked to not go to the emergency department (ED) of the county's main hospital unless it is life or limb-threatening.
The Royal Cornwall Hospital said its ED was "extremely busy" on Friday night, although mainly dealing with minor injuries.
However, hospital bosses said people should use the 111 service if possible.
People could also get help at minor injuries unit and ask pharmacies for advice, they added.
The plea comes after a new report said so-called bed-blocking in Cornish hospitals had reached a record high.
It said more than 240 people were waiting to be discharged who could not leave due to a lack of care services available.