Man killed and women injured in West Taphouse road crash
- Published
A man has died and two women have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash.
Police were called to the A390, near West Taphouse, Cornwall, on Saturday.
The male driver of a Ford Fiesta car, travelling towards East Taphouse, died at the scene and a female passenger was taken to hospital in Plymouth in a critical condition.
The female driver of a Peugeot 107 car was also being treated in hospital for serious injuries, officers said.
The man died "despite the best efforts from members of the public and emergency services" after the crash, which happened at about 23:00 BST, police said.
His next of kin have been informed, officers added.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.
