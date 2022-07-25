Adventurers successfully retrieve kit from Goose Rock off Crantock
A team of adventurers have successfully retrieved all their kit from an exposed rock, having been forced to abandon it on a training expedition in June.
Cam Cameron led the team back to Goose Rock off Crantock in Cornwall on Friday.
They collected a 31 stone (200kg) accommodation pod, along with other kit including generators and electronics.
He said "it was hard work... we are just glad that the whole thing has been done now".
The team spent four days on the rock in June as part of their training for an expedition to spend 60 days on Rockall, 230 miles (370km) off Scotland.
The time in Cornwall had upset some locals who had not been made aware people were planning to stay on the uninhabited rock.
Mr Cameron, along with two other team members Chris Thrall and Adrian 'Nobby' Styles, was taken by boat to the rock from Newquay Harbour on Friday morning, and spent about three hours removing the equipment.
Mr Cameron said: "Getting the heavy kit off the rock was really difficult, but we did a clean sweep and took some videos to show everything was cleared.
"It was hard work. It was heavy kit - generators and some electronics that couldn't go in the water.
"Sea conditions were not good but we had to get it off so we are just glad that the whole thing has been done now, so the rock is back to the condition it was before."
The door on the accommodation pod had been blown open, but all the equipment was undamaged.
He said the training was helpful ahead of their attempt to break the record for staying on Rockall, which is currently 43 days.
"It was absolutely useful in terms of how much kit we have to take. We took too much and on Rockall itself we are going to have to thin everything down and take only essentials and spares.
"It was a big, big learning exercise and in terms of training the guys how to build the land pod and take the land pod down again. Everybody has got to be able to do every other persons job so that was useful as well," Mr Cameron said.
The Rockall Expedition is raising money for Children's Hospice South West and the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.
