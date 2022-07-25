Rescued kayaker urges others to heed water safety advice
A man who capsized his kayak in the sea is urging others not to make the same mistakes he did.
Speaking on World Drowning Prevention Day, Matt Windsor said his decision not to wear a wetsuit was one of his "big mistakes".
The father-of-three became tired, cold, and frightened in the water off Combe Martin, north Devon in June 2021.
Before long, cold water shock and exhaustion set in, and he was not able to get back on his kayak.
Mr Windsor spent 40 minutes in the water before eventually being rescued.
"I think naivety is one of the biggest killers out there," he said.
Mr Windsor, from Bude, Cornwall, said the conditions were "fairly good" when he went to try out his newly-purchased kayak wearing shorts and a T-shirt.
"The water was about seven degrees, and I couldn't get back on my kayak. I was exhausted from dragging it to the beach, and it all started to unravel from that moment, really."
Mr Windsor had a Digital Selective Calling (DSC) radio with him at the time, meaning he was able to call for help when he needed it - even in an area with no mobile phone signal.
He said within minutes of pressing the button and sending out a distress signal, a coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboats had arrived.
Mr Windsor uploaded a video to YouTube shortly after the rescue, explaining what had happened to try and prevent others from making the same mistakes.
He said if he had done training and had known how to get back on his kayak, he would not have had to call for help.