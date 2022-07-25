Newlyn affordable homes plans turned down over traffic
- Published
Cornwall councillors have refused planning permission for a development which would have provided 29 affordable homes for local people.
The application at Chywoone Farm in Newlyn was turned down over concerns about more traffic on local roads.
Cornwall Community Land Trust submitted the application to build the housing project.
Local Cornwall Council member Thalia Marrington said there was a desperate need for affordable housing.
She said she had been "surprised and shocked" by the number of people who had contacted her in recent months because they had been evicted from their homes after their landlords had decided to either sell up or convert the property into a holiday let.
Ms Marrington said in some cases people were being turfed out after decades as good tenants.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said the application had attracted a number of comments with 98 people objecting and 25 in support.
Planning officers had recommended the application be approved.
It was proposed that 70% of the properties would be for affordable rent and 30% would be shared ownership with a legal agreement in place to give preference to people with a local connection to Newlyn, Mousehole and Paul to rent the properties.
The committee heard from several local people who said they were concerned about the increase of traffic on Chywoone Hill.
A council highways officer raised issues about the road and the access to the proposed development.
The proposal to approve the application was lost when put to the vote with three councillors in favour and seven against.