Ride closed after incident at Flambards in Cornwall
- Published
A ride at a theme park in Cornwall has been closed "as a precautionary measure".
A spokesperson for Flambards Theme Park in Helston confirmed there had been "an incident" at 11:45 BST on Tuesday in a carriage on the Space Race ride.
They said the ride would remain closed until an investigation had taken place.
Flambards declined to give any further details regarding the nature of the incident.
