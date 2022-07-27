No double council tax for second homes until 2024
Cornwall Council is not set to get powers to charge extra council tax on second homes until at least 2024.
The government included plans on tax premiums for second homes in May in its Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill .
The plans are not expected to be introduced until 2024 - and could even be delayed until 2025 or 2026.
Details of the timing were revealed at a meeting of Cornwall Council's customer and support services overview and scrutiny committee on Tuesday.
When announced, the plans were welcomed by Conservative MPs and councillors in Cornwall, who said it would help the council to fund local services and affordable housing for local people, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Under the proposals, local councils would be able to charge double council tax on furnished homes not used as a sole or main residence.
Tracy Stepney, interim head of financial planning and insight, said the second homes premium would be in line with the Levelling Up bill from April 2024, but added "it may be 2025/26".
Councillors also heard how an empty homes premium being applicable after one year would also be introduced in 2024.