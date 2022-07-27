Flambards investigates incident after adult needs hospital treatment
- Published
One person needed hospital treatment after an incident on a ride at an amusement park in Cornwall.
Flambards Theme Park, near Helston, said "there was an incident... in one of the carriages of our undercover ride Space Race, which caused the ride operator to perform an emergency stop".
One adult attended the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro for treatment, the park said.
Their injuries or current condition are unknown.
The park, which said the incident happened at 11:45 BST on Monday, added "specialist engineers are carrying out a full investigation in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive, to establish the cause of the incident".
"The health and safety of our visitors and staff is our top priority and as a result the Space Race ride will remain closed until a full investigation has taken place," it said.