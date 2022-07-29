St Austell man died from overdose of prescribed painkillers
- Published
A man with a history of taking overdoses died after being prescribed a month's worth of opioid painkillers, an inquest has heard.
Matthew Hodge, 20, died at the Royal Cornwall Hospital (RCH) in Truro in September 2020 when an overdose of Tramadol caused multiple organ failure.
He had been prescribed 60 tablets by a GP in St Austell who was not aware of his history of overdoses.
The inquest heard systems at the practice had since been changed.
Mr Hodge, formerly Chloe Hodge, from St Austell, Cornwall, had a history of mental health concerns and had received treatment for many years.
He was taken to RCH after taking 20 Tramadol tablets on 6 September 2020, and discharged in the early hours the following morning.
That afternoon a staff member at his supported housing unit entered his room and found him unresponsive, and he was returned to RCH, where he died 12 days later.
Senior Coroner for Cornwall Andrew Cox returned a conclusion of accidental death: "Matthew took the medication prescribed to him to stop the voices in his head, not to take his own life."
"It is not disputed that there were failures," he said, but there was no neglect.
He said failures "demonstrate the huge pressures those working in primary care are under" and it was "inevitable that doctors miss things".
He also said the over-prescription of Tramadol by his St Austell GP practice "had not been helped" by the practice's software.
Steps taken to prevent the same failures again, such as a reduction in the number of tablets prescribed and an increase in welfare checks after overdoses, were "sufficient", he said.