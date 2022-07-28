Royal Navy jet crash in Cornwall: Engine failure blamed
- Published
A Royal Navy Hawk T1 jet crashed in woodland due to engine failure, a government report said.
The pilot and a passenger ejected from the RNAS Culdrose-based aircraft during the training exercise in Cornwall in March 2021 and were unharmed.
A report found there were "valuable lessons" which were "transferable across all emergency occurrences".
It said "recommendations had been or will be actioned" to prevent further similar incidents.
The report, by the Defence Safety Authority, was published on Thursday, sixteen months after the incident on 25 March 2021.
It said the pilot diverted back towards the Helston air base when a warning light came on, caused by an incorrectly fitted plug and a valve failure.
However the engine failed on the way and the pair onboard ejected, with the aircraft crashing into nearby uninhabited woodland.